Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Disney creates activation around its 'theatrical magic'

Disney UK has created its first pop-up store dedicated to its musical productions with masks, puppets, costumes and a treasure hunt.

Disney creates activation around its 'theatrical magic'

The activation in Covent Garden features a range of props from shows including The Lion King and Aladdin, both of which are currently on show in the West End.

The brand has created a number of experiences for visitors, including a "cave of wonders" where they can take a photo with the map from Aladdin.

There is also a treasure hunt around the Covent Garden Piazza where participants will need to find look for magic lamps that have a clue to solve an Aladdin-themed puzzle.

Inside the store there are free events everyday throughout August with performances from cast members, puppetry demonstrations and stage makeup masterclasses. The activation has been created in-house by the Disney UK team.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director at Live Entertainment EMEA, said: "This summer, Disney UK celebrated the second anniversary of Aladdin in the West End, which opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in June 2016, while The Lion King enjoys its 19th triumphant year at the Lyceum Theatre, so the pop-up provides Londoners and visitors to the capital the opportunity to experience the Disney theatrical magic and give an insight into our West End musicals."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

How is digital out of home better than TV?

AGENCY
How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

MEDIA
How important is brand identity? WATCH

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How important is brand identity? WATCH

MEDIA
How can digital be better than mobile?

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How can digital be better than mobile?