Disney creates activation around its 'theatrical magic'

The activation in Covent Garden features a range of props from shows including The Lion King and Aladdin, both of which are currently on show in the West End.

The brand has created a number of experiences for visitors, including a "cave of wonders" where they can take a photo with the map from Aladdin.

There is also a treasure hunt around the Covent Garden Piazza where participants will need to find look for magic lamps that have a clue to solve an Aladdin-themed puzzle.

Inside the store there are free events everyday throughout August with performances from cast members, puppetry demonstrations and stage makeup masterclasses. The activation has been created in-house by the Disney UK team.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director at Live Entertainment EMEA, said: "This summer, Disney UK celebrated the second anniversary of Aladdin in the West End, which opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in June 2016, while The Lion King enjoys its 19th triumphant year at the Lyceum Theatre, so the pop-up provides Londoners and visitors to the capital the opportunity to experience the Disney theatrical magic and give an insight into our West End musicals."