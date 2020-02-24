Disney gears up for streaming service launch with discount

Disney is offering a 17% discount for its upcoming streaming service Disney+ in the UK and Europe.

From today until 23 March fans can sign up for £49.99, equivalent to £4.17 per month. Standard pricing at launch will be £5.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

In January Disney brought forward the launch date of the service by a week to 24 March.

The service will be available in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Later in the summer it will run in Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal.

Disney+ will include content from its Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic channels.

There are also plans for original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries and short-form content. The brand said there would be more than 25 original shows available.

Disney+ launched in the US in November.