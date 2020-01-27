Disney partners Secret Cinema to create global immersive experiences

The Walt Disney Studios and Secret Cinema have signed an agreement to bring some of the company's iconic films to life.

The immersive cinema specialists will work alongside the Walt Disney Studios’ StudioLAB to create live shows across the globe, starting in the UK and US.

The first show will premiere in London this year and will be followed by events in Los Angeles and New York. Details of the films to be adapted have yet to be disclosed.

The partnership was forged by Secret Cinema’s chief executive Max Alexander and director of slate Katie Davidson.

Past Secret Cinema experiences include a 2015 production of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Matt Deuel, head of business partnerships at StudioLAB, said: "We are excited to bring this innovative and immersive new cinema-going format to the Walt Disney Studios family, and to be a part of introducing it to new audiences in the US. Working with Secret Cinema, we’re able to create a whole new way for fans to engage with some of our most loved films."