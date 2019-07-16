Disney revives West End-themed pop-up

Disney is opening a pop-up themed around four shows: The Lion King and Aladdin, two of its most popular musicals; Mary Poppins, which is set to open later this year; and Frozen, which debuts in the West End in 2020.

Visitors can view a display of masks, costumes and puppets from The Lion King and experience the show’s opening number, Circle of Life, in virtual reality, check out Aladdin’s "Cave of wonders", take part in a Frozen-themed photo experience and test their spelling skills as part of a Mary Poppins-themed challenge.

Workshops will also be available, based on kite-making, music and choreography, alongside meet-and-greet opportunities with members of the Aladdin and Lion King casts. A similar Disney pop-up debuted last year.

The "Disney in the West End" summer pop-up, created by Disney Theatrical Productions, opens on 23 July in Covent Garden and runs until 1 September.