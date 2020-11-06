Disney tells heart-warming story about family traditions in Christmas campaign

Disney has created a heart-warming, animated Christmas film that tells the story of the special bond between grandmother Lola and her granddaughter.

"From our family to yours" shows the traditions that keep the pair connected throughout the years, with a stuffed Mickey Mouse toy that was given to Lola by her father in 1940 at the centre of the film.

The soundtrack Love Is a Compass is performed by Ivor Novello Rising Star award nominee Griff. This will be released as a charity single with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish, with which Disney has a 40-year partnership.

The vintage Mickey Mouse will also be available for purchase.

The work will run across TV and digital in 26 countries in EMEA, as well as Australia, New Zealand, North America and parts of Asia.

It was created by Disney EMEA's in-house creative team, led by Angela Affinita, director of brand marketing and creative, in partnership with Flux Animation Studios.

Tasia Filippatos, senior vice-president at Disney EMEA, said: "Christmas is a time for giving and giving back, and we're delighted to debut this festive ad campaign supporting our long-term charity partner Make-A-Wish.

"Our goal was to tell a universal story that inspires through the themes of family, love and special holiday traditions. We hope that Disney fans enjoy the short."