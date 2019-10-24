Disney and 'This girl can' join forces in brand collaboration

Disney and Sport England have joined forces in a new campaign created by FCB Inferno comprising five dance-along videos designed to inspire mums to get active with their kids.

The films, available on the Disney Junior UK YouTube channel (Parents playlist), mark the first time Sport England has collaborated with a brand on the "This girl can" campaign.

Sport England research shows that children with active mothers are more likely to grow into active adults. The work is also part of Disney’s Healthy Living initiative.

The videos feature real families from across England dancing to popular Disney songs, from The Little Mermaid (Under The Sea), Moana (You’re Welcome), Descendants 3 (Break This Down and Good to be Bad) and The Jungle Book (I Wanna Be Like You).

Kate Dale, campaign lead for "This girl can", said: "We knew we wanted to open the door to brand partners, but we needed to protect the integrity of the movement and ensure that any partnerships were fully aligned with the spirit of 'This girl can'.

"We have shared goals with the Disney Healthy Living initiative to inspire families to get active, so Disney made the perfect partner for a campaign that saw us targeting families for the first time."

The award-winning "This girl can" launched in 2015 and has been credited for revolutionising female sports marketing by showing women "sweating like a pig, feeling like a fox" during exercise.