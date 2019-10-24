Sara Spary
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Disney and 'This girl can' join forces in brand collaboration

Partnership marks first time Sport England has joined forces with another brand for 'This girl can' campaign.

'This girl can': Disney is first brand partner
'This girl can': Disney is first brand partner

Disney and Sport England have joined forces in a new campaign created by FCB Inferno comprising five dance-along videos designed to inspire mums to get active with their kids.

The films, available on the Disney Junior UK YouTube channel (Parents playlist), mark the first time Sport England has collaborated with a brand on the "This girl can" campaign. 

Sport England research shows that children with active mothers are more likely to grow into active adults. The work is also part of Disney’s Healthy Living initiative.

The videos feature real families from across England dancing to popular Disney songs, from The Little Mermaid (Under The Sea), Moana (You’re Welcome), Descendants 3 (Break This Down and Good to be Bad) and The Jungle Book (I Wanna Be Like You).

Kate Dale, campaign lead for "This girl can", said: "We knew we wanted to open the door to brand partners, but we needed to protect the integrity of the movement and ensure that any partnerships were fully aligned with the spirit of 'This girl can'.

"We have shared goals with the Disney Healthy Living initiative to inspire families to get active, so Disney made the perfect partner for a campaign that saw us targeting families for the first time."

The award-winning "This girl can" launched in 2015 and has been credited for revolutionising female sports marketing by showing women "sweating like a pig, feeling like a fox" during exercise. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019