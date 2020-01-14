Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

DIT calls ad pitch

Government wants to consolidate international and domestic campaigns into single shop.

Department for International Trade: runs 'GREAT' campaign
Department for International Trade: runs 'GREAT' campaign

The Department for International Trade is searching for a lead creative agency.

It currently works with M&C Saatchi, which is defending the business, and Ogilvy. These contracts are coming to an end. 

The government wants to consolidate the business into one shop. Campaign understands that this is the first time the department is bringing its international and domestic campaigns into a single agency.

The brief covers strategy, creative work, content, media planning, PR, and web and app development. The DIT will be looking for an agency that can deliver these services internationally. 

The winner, which is expected to be appointed in March, will be awarded a two- to four-year contract worth £10m a year in fees.

David Watson, deputy director of communication at DIT, is leading the process, which is being run through the Crown Commercial Service and is open to agencies on the government’s roster.

DIT's remit includes VisitBritain, which M&C Saatchi won in 2011. At the time, Campaign reported that the brief was worth £100m globally. 

Last year, DIT worked with adland on a trade mission to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to promote the UK ad industry as part of its wider "GREAT" campaign. 

DIT, M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy did not comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020