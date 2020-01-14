DIT calls ad pitch

The Department for International Trade is searching for a lead creative agency.

It currently works with M&C Saatchi, which is defending the business, and Ogilvy. These contracts are coming to an end.

The government wants to consolidate the business into one shop. Campaign understands that this is the first time the department is bringing its international and domestic campaigns into a single agency.

The brief covers strategy, creative work, content, media planning, PR, and web and app development. The DIT will be looking for an agency that can deliver these services internationally.

The winner, which is expected to be appointed in March, will be awarded a two- to four-year contract worth £10m a year in fees.

David Watson, deputy director of communication at DIT, is leading the process, which is being run through the Crown Commercial Service and is open to agencies on the government’s roster.

DIT's remit includes VisitBritain, which M&C Saatchi won in 2011. At the time, Campaign reported that the brief was worth £100m globally.

Last year, DIT worked with adland on a trade mission to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to promote the UK ad industry as part of its wider "GREAT" campaign.

DIT, M&C Saatchi and Ogilvy did not comment.