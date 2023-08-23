DMEXCO 2023: Shaping the future of digital marketing

The Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference (DMEXCO) will be held in-person in Cologne, Germany on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 September this year. The annual event is the setting for thousands of marketing professionals, industry experts and digital enthusiasts from around the world to gather to discuss the latest trends, insights and innovations in the digital marketing industry.

Attendees can look forward to an impressive program featuring the industry’s leading players, new and exciting faces from the startup scene, and more than 600 top international speakers.

An innovation hub

DMEXCO offers a range of exhibitors, from industry leaders and innovators to marketing, media and tech professionals. Last year, 560 partner companies presented their products and services to 40,000 eager visitors.

Attendees to the 2023 show can once again look forward to an array of high-profile partner companies, including Deutsche Post DHL, Google, Huawei, Otto, Payback, REWE Group, Shopify, Salesforce, Snap Inc. and more...

To help attendees make the most of the event, DMEXCO has created four dedicated areas to explore topics in greater depth: the World of Agencies, World of E-Commerce, World of Media, and World of Tech – these zones will allow visitors to actively engage with exhibitors who are experts in their particular fields.

Inspiring and insightful talks

Presenters will deliver more than 200 hours of content across a total of 12 stages this year. Aude Gandon (global CMO, Nestlé), Tim Alexander (CMO, Deutsche Bank), Nadine Kamski (media director DACH, L’Oréal), Dora Osinde (chief creative officer, Ogilvy), and Jürgen Alker (head of NFT Studio, Highsnobiety) will be among the top speakers sharing their expertise with the audience.

The event’s expert panels are an opportunity for the speakers to not only present their solutions, but to enter into an interactive dialogue, which is the best way to shape our (digital) future together.

Day 1 highlights

Topics of discussion for the panel sessions on day one include, ‘A change is coming: current trends in the media industry’ which is taking place on the Center Stage. During the discussion, specialists from the marketing and media industry will share their insights into brand-new developments for building the perfect media mix, embracing innovations and reaching target groups in a rapidly changing world. The audience will hear different perspectives on how to increase effectiveness and make the right media investments.

The topic of artificial intelligence will also be explored on the first day. In the session, ‘Human or artificial intelligence – will people or machines be the marketers of the future?’, experts from the digital industry will address how AI will actually change everyone’s (working) lives, how it can be successfully implemented in practice and what future-proof marketing looks like.

The advertising trend of the hour will also be given a fitting platform when the expert discussion ‘Status quo in retail media’ unfolds on the Media Stage – the industry’s innovators will discuss the rapid evolution experienced since the Retail Media Summit at DMEXCO 2022, among other things.

Day 2 highlights

Sessions of note from the second day include the panel ’Sustainable advertising – solutions for sustainable, carbon-reduced digital communication as part of holistic ESG strategies’. Teads and OMG Momentum will present exclusive research on how a digital campaign’s carbon footprint can be significantly reduced in practice. The panellists will also explore best cases and real-life examples of campaigns they’ve analysed, which will showcase how well-known brands have managed to combine advertising success with environmental protection.