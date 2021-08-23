DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Not long to go now until September 7 and 8 when DMEXCO @home 2021 launches with the motto #SettingNewPriorities. Don’t miss out on leading bright minds and trailblazing topics in digital business.

DMEXCO @home – your event for digital networking and matchmaking

A meeting place for all key players from digital business, marketing, and innovation, DMEXCO @home 2021 is the event of the year in the digital industry.

It is poised to set benchmarks for the digital marketing of the future in collaboration with industry organisations including Outbrain, the German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW), IBM iX, your global business design partner, and Adobe. Dive into the world of DMEXCO @home 2021 and be inspired by top international speakers.

Like last year, DMEXCO @home 2021 is a digital-only event, so you can attend from wherever you are in the world – whether in the comfort of your own home, sitting at your desk in front of your laptop with a coffee in hand, or even on the go thanks to the new mobile app.

What you can look forward to at DMEXCO @home 2021

DMEXCO @home 2021 brings you decentralised and smart networking, interaction and business. Highlights are the live conferences, where you can learn from the best and gain exclusive insights during presentations given all over the world on topics from the fields of business and society, marketing and media, technology and innovation.

This year’s speakers include:

Jeremi Gorman, chief business officer, Snap

Rana el Kaliouby, co-Founder and CEO, Affectiva

Marcus Hughes, general manager, Coinbase

Susanne Franz, global head of brand communication, Audi

AG Arjan Dijk, senior vice president and CMO, Booking.com

Looking for even more inspiration? Premium masterclasses and eye-opening fireside chats give you a sneak peek at future digital trends.

Redefining the expo experience: DMEXCO @home all year long

More than ever before, this year’s DMEXCO focuses on networking and interaction across an international community. Seize your opportunity and reach out to exhibitors and other participants in chats, Q&A sessions, and polls.

Tip: Do you want to start preparing your visit to DMEXCO @home 2021? The DMEXCO @home visitor guide provides all the information you need to get to grips with the newly designed DMEXCO @home platform

You’ll also be able to interact with the community after the actual event in September. The new platform kicks off DMEXCO’s journey as a 365-centric community solution. Users have the option to rewatch the sessions of DMEXCO @home 2021 later on in the video-on-demand library – for 365 days of the year.

The event at a glance

Place and time online, September 7-8, 2021; 10.00am-6.00pm (CET)

Topics marketing & media; business & society; tech & future

Tickets as a visitor, you receive your ticket for DMEXCO @home 2021 and access to the biggest network of the digital industry starting on August 5. You have the choice between:

Standard ticket (€39): unlimited access to all 10 conference streams, networking with all exhibitors and visitors, all sessions will be available to you as video-on-demand until December 31, 2021.

Premium ticket (€99): unlimited networking and meetings, access to all features, formats, and conference content both live and in the media library for a whole year and a 20% discount on your DMEXCO 2022 ticket.

Get your DMEXCO @home ticket now >>>