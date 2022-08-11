DMEXCO returns to set the digital agenda

The digital industry will finally come together again in Cologne at Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference next month. The event has taken place online for the last two years, but DMEXCO will open its doors on September 21 and 22 for networking, interacting, and business. It promises to be the industry event of the year, with the great and the good of the digital world set to attend.

#DMEXCO22: The standout event for the digital industry!

DMEXO22 is Europe’s leading marketing and tech event. Visitors can look forward to an exciting programme featuring the industry’s leading players, new and exciting faces in the start-up area, more than 600 international top speakers, and countless other highlights.

DMEXCO offers 15 summits, 12 panels, and over 200 hours of programming, focusing on harnessing the digital world’s collective power to shape society, drive innovations, and help solve some of the world’s critical issues.

#WeProgressTogether: Facing the challenges of our time

We live in uncertain financial and geopolitical times, meaning collaboration is more important than ever. That’s why the DMEXCO22 motto is: #WeProgressTogether. By bringing together some of the industry’s brightest minds, the event presents a rare opportunity to be part of critical conversations and set to agenda for digital and beyond.

The issues are as diverse as they are complex: How do we see our future in a society that is becoming increasingly digitalised? How do we want to structure ourselves? How will we work together? All of these critical questions and more will be debated.

The DMEXCO Worlds: E-Commerce, Media, Agencies & Tech

The DMEXCO Worlds are perfectly balanced ecosystems where exhibitors can get to know our exhibitors - their companies, their strategies, applications, and solutions. The focus is on networking, interacting, and making those all-important contacts. Each ‘World’ also has a stage where different brands can present innovative products and solutions. At DMEXCO, you will find:

World of Agencies is the place-to-be for all kinds of agencies, from the major players on the market offering the full array of services to the smaller and more niche specialists.

World of E-Commerce is where retailers (both bricks-and-mortar and online) can find the perfect ecosystem for their needs.

The World of Media is where you’ll find the international advertising industry – an absolute must-see!

The World of Tech is an opportunity for visitors, founders, and visionaries to meet and discuss innovations, smart solutions, and inspiring ideas.

w3.vision: A highlight of #DMEXCO22

From blockchain and NFT to the metaverse, Web3 is one of the hottest topics in digital marketing right now. DMEXCO22 will bring the brightest minds from the Web3 community together in their own dedicated area.

The w3.vision event is part of a close collaboration between DMEXCO and the w3.fund. More than 60 top speakers will discuss W3, with topics ranging from cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, and mining to Ethereum, minting, DAO, and lots more.

Tickets: Top-level networking for just 149 euros

On top of the outstanding content input, DMEXCO is also about socialising! Once the business day is over, we’ll be cracking open the beverages of your choice and celebrating into the early hours (if that’s what you’re into!). You won’t find anywhere better than the Cologne exhibition halls when it comes to creating a convivial atmosphere to celebrate the day’s successes.

Get your ticket now and make sure you don’t miss #DMEXCO22. The regular price is just 149 euros per person, and DMEXCO tickets are free for students and higher education teaching staff for the first time this year.