Dogs Trust pairs Jonathan Pryce with dog who loves Y-fronts for Canine Care Card

'Game of Thrones' star’s pooch, Wilf, can’t get enough of his yellow pants.

Wilf: loves his owner's Y-fronts
Wilf: loves his owner's Y-fronts

Dogs Trust is promoting its Canine Care Card service in a spot featuring veteran actor Jonathan Pryce, best known in recent years for his role as the fearsome religious fundamentalist the High Sparrow in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Created by Creature, which won a competitive pitch in March, “Underwear ever after” features Pryce playing the owner of Wilf, a dog who is obsessed with his human’s favourite pair of yellow Y-fronts, leading Pryce's character into a series of scantily-clad scavenger hunts as he seeks to retrieve his undergarment from the pooch.

Pryce’s character is reassured that should something happen to him, Wilf will be looked after, thanks to the Canine Care Card, which means Dog’s Trust will look after his pet, find it a new home and keep a record of its individual quirks, loves and dislikes (down to a requirement of yellow pants to play with).

The ad was created by Creature’s Steven Dodd and Joshua Dando, and directed by Joe Roberts through Anonymous Content. The media agency is the7stars. According to Dodd, the ad was Creature’s first in-person shoot since before the first Covid lockdown began in March 2020.

Nick Daniel, marketing director of Dogs Trust, said: “As a nation of dog lovers, we know the adorable little quirks that make our dogs unique. We wanted to bring this to life while tackling the difficult topic of thinking about what will happen to your dog after you’re gone.

“Creature really understood the brief and brought our vision to life with the invention of Wilf and his beloved yellow pants. The ad is a charming take on a sensitive subject, and we really hope it will encourage dog owners to think about signing up to a free Canine Care Card, so that should the worst happen, Dogs Trust can take their dog in and make sure they are looked after – quirks and all."

