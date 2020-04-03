Doing their bit in a crisis: L'Oreal, Budweiser, H&M and more step up to the mark

As cabin fever slowly sets in across the nation, Campaign has compiled a wholesome list of brands striving to make life a little easier during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



From supermarket saviours to pre-purchasing pub tabs: let’s end the working week on a high, shall we?

Budweiser hops to the rescue

As local pubs begin to suffer the economic drought, Budweiser UK & Ireland is lending a hand by launching a gift-card initiative that allows beer lovers to pre-purchase their post-lockdown drinks.

Through the Save Pub Life scheme, Budweiser has pledged to match all purchases up to a combined cap of £1m – which is a lot of pints.

L’Oréal puts the 'good' in fast-moving consumer goods

L’Oréal has teamed up with RB and Essity to encourage consumers to steer away from the perils of panic-buying.

The "Shop responsibly" campaign, created by Publicis Groupe UK, features bright yellow stickers that advise stressed shoppers to support NHS and elderly shopping hours, both of which have been implemented amid a surge in supermarket sales.

Unsurprisingly, the work also invites shoppers to stay "two metres apart", as advised by chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

H&M lends out social channels to charities

In an attempt to raise awareness for the effects of the coronavirus, H&M has been handing over its social media channels to aid organisations including the Red Cross.

As a result of this initiative, the clothing company hopes to inform its 120 million fanbase of health-and-safety measures surrounding Covid-19.

Little White Lies gets honest on film choices

With streaming services reaping the benefits of a housebound nation, film magazine Little White Lies has kicked off a "movie matchmaking service" to pair people with personalised content based on their interests.

Cutting out the choice paralysis from binge-watching films, viewers have been invited to email the magazine’s editorial team (it’s film@tcolondon.com, by the way) with details of what they’re in the mood for and expect a reply in the not-too-distant future. You’re welcome.