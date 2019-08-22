The Dollar Shave Club of luxury drinks brings on Uncommon for brand campaign

Clos19, the direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform for luxury alcohol owned by LVMH, has hired Uncommon Creative Studio to raise the brand’s profile ahead of the holiday season.

Uncommon won the strategic and creative brief after a competitive pitch. The agency is tasked with creating a campaign that will launch later this year in the US and Europe, and promote Clos19 as a major destination for luxury gifting.

The work will use premium personalisation to create sharable stories, Uncommon said.

LVMH’s first direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform, Clos19 sells Champagne, wine and spirits, as well as glassware, accessories, travel experiences and tours. It launched in the UK in 2017, followed by Germany and the US.

Clos19 did not respond to a request for comment.