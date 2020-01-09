Dom Boyd and Chris Morley join Kantar as MDs

Dom Boyd, former chief strategy officer at Publicis.Poke, and Chris Morley, a former global president at Nielsen, have joined Kantar as managing directors.

Boyd will lead the UK Insights division, while Morley will take the helm at Kantar Worldpanel in the UK, Ireland and US.

Kantar said the "strategically important" appointments would be instrumental in driving its "ambitious" growth agenda. The pair start their new roles with immediate effect.

Boyd will focus on helping the teams "blend the best of Kantar’s knowledge and data for the benefit of its clients", Kantar said. He will report to Amy Cashman, co-chief executive of Insights.

Before Publicis.Poke, Boyd was group head of strategy at Adam & Eve/DDB.

Morley, who succeeds Tim Kidd, is tasked with further developing Worldpanel Plus, Kantar’s smartphone-enabled shopper panel and community of shoppers.

He spent 17 years at Nielsen in various leadership positions.

Bart Michels, Kantar UK country leader, said: "Chris and Dom join us to take up leadership roles for two of our largest business units, in our second-largest Kantar market, the UK. It’s great to be able to attract such market-leading talent to the Kantar UK business to add to our enviable insights, data and consulting offer."