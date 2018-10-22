Domestos aims to raise €2m for Unicef in new campaign

Unilever's toilet cleaner brand Domestos has launched a campaign highlighting its work in fighting poor sanitation in less developed parts of the world and pledging to raise €2m (£1.8m) for Unicef.

Created by MullenLowe, the campaign runs across TV, digital display and social. Bottles of Domestos featuring the Unicef logo will go on sale, with 5% of turnover from sales donated to the children’s charity.

The activity is part of Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan, which aims to improve the health and hygeine of one billion people globally by 2020.

Gemma Cleland, vice-president of homecare, UK and Ireland, at Unilever, said: "Numerous studies have shown that, given the choice, consumers prefer products from companies that are led by purpose.

"Domestos has been doing this for a number of years, with strong results that has seen it help 10 million people gain access to a toilet to date. But there is more that can be done and that’s why we are running a dedicated campaign where consumers can directly support the programme too."

Unilever said earlier this year that it had met 80% of the targets in its Sustainable Living Plan, which was launched in 2010.