Dominic Carter named chair of judges for British Media Awards 2022

Deadline for entries is 15 February for awards that recognise media owners and platforms.

Dominic Carter: will chair judges for British Media Awards 2022

Dominic Carter, the group chief commercial officer of News UK, is to be chair of judges for Campaign’s British Media Awards 2022.

The awards recognise commercial and editorial excellence at media owners and platforms across the UK and internationally.

Carter, who oversees all News UK’s commercial revenues, including those for The Sun, The Times, TalkSport, TalkRadio, Times Radio and Virgin, won Commercial Leader of the Year in Consumer Media at the awards last year. He also chairs News UK’s diversity board and is a trustee of Nabs.

Carter said: “I am delighted to chair the British Media Awards. We have seen innovation, growth and resilience across the media industry in the last 12 months and I look forward to seeing the breadth of that work in the award entries.

“Recognising and rewarding commercial and editorial excellence is vital so that we can push our industry forwards and attract talent that reflects all of the UK.”

Media and advertising leaders, practitioners and experts from across the sector judge the awards, which were previously known as the Campaign Publishing Awards.

Categories span consumer media, business media and branded content – with several new awards, including diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability and wellbeing.

Winning brands at the 2021 awards included the Financial Times, Hearst, LadBible Group, Mail Metro Media, Reach, The Economist and Time Out.

The deadline for entries is 15 February, with the judging set to take place in the spring and the awards ceremony due to take place at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on 17 May.

For more information, contact chris.forde@haymarket.com or click here.

