Dominic Carter takes Sun role as News UK restructures to focus on its brands

News UK has restructured its sales, marketing and technology operations to focus on its news and broadcasting brands in a move that sees chief commercial officer Dominic Carter take up a new role as EVP, publisher of The Sun.

The business has reorganised these functions into three different divisions: The Sun, which is largely advertising-driven; The Times and The Sunday Times, which has a strong focus on subscription revenue; and Broadcasting, which includes its audio and video properties, such as Virgin Radio, talkSPORT and talkRADIO, podcasts and the new TalkTV that launches in spring.

News UK previously brought together ad sales across the group in its commercial unit, The Bridge, and most of the team will be split up and moved into the respective brands.

It is understood that the publisher will keep some central capability for clients that want multi-platform solutions.

News UK is conducting a jobs consultation as part of the restructure.

Rebekah Brooks, News UK chief executive, told staff about the new executive team structure in an internal memo.

Brooks said the move will mean the three brand units will each have dedicated sales, marketing and tech teams, rather than being “shared across the whole business with competing interests for prioritisation”.

“Our aim is to build strong teams which have very clearly defined goals and the ability to make fast progress. This is not a cost-cutting exercise but an initiative to turbocharge the business,” she said.

The respective editorial teams will remain unaffected, as will internal group support functions including finance, HR, corporate affairs, legal and newsprinters.

It follows US-owned News Corp’s financial results for the period ending December 2021, in which profitability reached nearly $1bn, up 30% year-over-year and the highest profit of any quarter since the company was formed in 2013.

News UK reported its highest October-to-December quarterly profit contribution since 2011 with digital subscriptions and advertising revenue up 21%.

Carter moves from News UK chief commercial officer, which he has held since 2016, to take on full responsibility and oversight for the strategy of The Sun’s business. This includes P&L responsibility and helping the newsbrand grow digital advertising and its audience in the UK and globally.

News UK chief financial officer Chris Longcroft will become interim EVP, publisher of The Times and The Sunday Times while the business looks for a permanent EVP. He will continue in his role as CFO.

Scott Taunton, the chief executive of News UK’s broadcasting division, will assume the role of EVP, president of Broadcasting, responsible for its broadcasting businesses and connecting audiences and revenues from audio, video, CTV and linear platforms. This will include the launch of TalkTV.

David Dinsmore, chief operating officer, becomes EVP, COO with responsibility for the strategic client relationships, print operations and other central functions.

The other News UK executive team members include EVP, general counsel Angus McBride; EVP, corporate affairs Daisy Dunlop, EVP, chief people officer Sarah Gallo; and chief technology officer Paul Wilson.