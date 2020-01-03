Dominic Cummings wants to hire advertising experts and 'super-talented weirdos'

If you fancy working at No10 and reckon you have the skills to hack it, now might be your time to shine, because Dominic Cummings is calling on adland experts and "super-talented weirdos" to get in touch.

Prime minister Boris Johnson's chief advisor has written a blog post calling on people more skilled and clever than he is to join his team.

Those who have worked in digital advertising and on ad campaigns more generally are among the people he is interested in hearing from – but only if you have an outstanding background and exceptional intelligence, since he will "bin you within weeks if you don’t fit".

In the post, Cummings wrote: "There are many brilliant people in the civil service and politics. Over the past five months the No 10 political team has been lucky to work with some fantastic officials.

"But there are also some profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions… We want to hire an unusual set of people with different skills and backgrounds to work in Downing Street with the best officials, some as spads and perhaps some as officials."

Of particular interest, he wrote, are "deep experts" in TV and digital, and those who have worked on ad campaigns and understand how to exploit the "very interesting possibilities in the intersection of technology and storytelling".

Top-calibre mathematicians, artificial-intelligence experts, data scientists, economists, policy experts, communications experts and "weirdos and misfits with odd skills" are also among those Cummings is interested in hiring.

"We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos from William Gibson novels like that girl hired by Bigend as a brand ‘diviner’ who feels sick at the sight of Tommy Hilfiger or that Chinese-Cuban free runner from a crime family hired by the KGB," Cummings added.

"If you want to figure out what characters around Putin might do, or how international criminal gangs might exploit holes in our border security, you don’t want more Oxbridge English graduates who chat about Lacan at dinner parties with TV producers and spread fake news about fake news."

Those interested in throwing their hat in the ring can find out how to apply here.