Domino's CMO Emily Somers leaves after just seven months

Somers joined in August as chief executive David Wild announced he was stepping down.

Somers: previously worked at McDonald's
Domino’s is on the hunt for a new UK chief marketing officer to fill a gap left by Emily Somers, who has left the pizza-delivery chain after just seven months in the role.

Somers joined Domino’s in August 2019 after a career hiatus following her departure from McDonald’s. She replaced Tony Holdway, who left at the end of June to join furniture retailer Dreams as chief marketing officer.

At Domino's, Somers, a judge on Campaign’s Agency of the Year, was responsible for sales, brand marketing, new product development and innovation. But she joined at a tumultuous time, just as chief executive David Wild announced his intention to leave. Wild’s announcement came after five turbulent years at the business involving a high turnover of finance directors, problems with overseas expansion and arguments with franchisees.

Performance at the group has since improved. Earlier this month, Domino’s reported UK like-for-like sales growth of 3.9% for the 13 weeks ending 29 December.

In October, Domino’s flipped the switch on FOMO culture with a campaign created by VCCP that followed a group of young people suffering from "fear of missing out" before realising their fears were unfounded.

Somers spent three years at McDonald’s as vice-president of marketing and food development before leaving in November 2018. Previous roles included managing director of Havas Worldwide London and client service director at Leo Burnett.

A spokesperson for Domino’s confirmed Somers' departure, adding: "Emily has decided to leave Domino’s and we wish her the very best of luck for the future. We’ll announce Emily’s successor in due course."

