Domino’s debuts its first festive ad campaign

Domino’s launches its first Christmas ad today with a follow-up to the Domin-oh-hoo-hoo campaign.

Created by VCCP, VCCP CX, and new the agency's production studio Girl & Bear, the spot opens on a brightly lit town hall, where a choir is assembled for a festive performance.

The crowd claps, the conductor raises her arms, and the first singer looks nervously out to the audience.

Instead of a hymn or Christmas carol, the choir tentatively launches into a yodel-led conversation, with a mention of the new festive pizza. The audience is taken aback, although one member of the crowd – who viewers may remember from the first Domin-oh-hoo-hoo ad – joins in.

By the end, we see the choir, conductor, and audience alike united through “The Festive One” – Domino’s first venture into a festive menu. The voiceover finishes with “Get everyone together with a Domino’s this Christmas.”

Directed by Somesuch’s Sam Hibbard, the ad introduces The Festive One but also aims to position Domino’s as a crowd-pleaser as friends and family reunite after a tough year.

Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino’s, said: "Our ambition was to give our customers that warm, familiar feeling of Christmas that many of us missed out on last year, but this time with a hint of the iconic Domino’s humour. We set out to create a campaign that makes people laugh and cuts through the emotional ‘heartstrings’ Christmas ads that are always popular this time of year."

The ad will roll out across multiple channels, including TV, radio, and out-of-home. Havas Media was responsible for media planning and buying.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, said: "It’s Christmas, and for many Christmas immediately makes us think of carol singing. But a brand like Domino’s isn’t interested in sticking to the status quo for their Christmas ad debut.

“Have you ever heard a yodelling choir singing beautiful Christmas carols? We thought not! And that’s what makes Domino’s different, we’re always determined to deliver creative that people don’t expect and that make people crack a smile.”