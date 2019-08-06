Domino's hires former McDonald's marketer Emily Somers as CMO

Emily Somers, McDonald’s former vice-president of marketing and food development, has resurfaced as the new UK chief marketing officer at Domino’s Pizza.

The role was previously filled by Tony Holdway, who left at the end of June to join furniture retailer Dreams as chief marketing officer.

Somers will be responsible for sales, brand marketing, new product development and innovation.

However, she is joining the company just as chief executive David Wild announced his intention to leave in the financial results announcement today (Tuesday). Wild’s five-year tenure has seen the business in conflict with several franchisees, which have objected to its plans to increase its number of branches in the UK.

Wild said Domino's was in detailed discussions with its UK and Ireland franchisees. He added: "Whilst dialogue is continuing, new store openings are being delayed and some of our working practices are being impacted. The situation is complex and we expect resolution will take some time, likely into 2020. We are committed to working with our franchisees to agree sustainable win-win solutions."

Somers spent three years at McDonald’s and left in November 2018. Her previous jobs included managing director at Havas Worldwide London and Leo Burnett London's client service director and head of account management, which included running the McDonald’s account.

She said: "I have long been an admirer of the Domino's brand, its digital leadership and the creative bar the marketing team have set in the industry. I am delighted to be joining the company and look forward to continuing to ensure Domino's is the 'official food of everything' for pizza fans across the country."

McDonald's appointed Gareth Helm as senior vice-president and chief marketing officer earlier this year.