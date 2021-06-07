Domino’s latest spot sees yodelling mates chanting pizza orders across city

Domino's is backing the launch of a new group ordering app feature with an integrated multimillion-pound campaign, including a TV ad that sees a group of mates yodelling pizza orders to and fro across a cityscape.

Launching today (7 June) and marking the return of post-lockdown get-togethers, the ad was created by VCCP and is the third in Domino's "We got this" brand platform, which launched in November.

The TV execution opens with a man on the balcony of an urban tower block cupping his hand around his mouth and chanting: "Domin-oh-hoo-hoo..." On-screen text translates the falsetto as "Domino's round mine?"

The action cuts to two friends sitting on a sofa, video game console controllers in their hands. One of the pair responds with another yodel, which means: "Sure... mine's a Pepperoni Passion." His mate's response is another high-pitched phrase, meaning "Same for me."

The film returns to the protagonist, who calls his other mates with similar chants, while an old lady in her living room looks up to the ceiling in exasperation at all the call-and-response racket outside.

The ad ends with the friends all together, enjoying their pizza. "Introducing group ordering, only on our app," the voiceover says. "We got this."

The integrated campaign will run for six months in the UK and Ireland, across various formats: TV, digital video, social, out-of-home, radio (with yodelling lessons) and PR. OOH work, in partnership with Havas Media, includes specially commissioned murals by local artists, Gent48 from Birmingham and Marcus Method from Sheffield. Elsewhere, a "house extension" has been made out of a 48-sheet poster at Westminster Bridge in London, featuring a yodel coming out of a window.

Social activity will use the hashtag #DominOhHooHoo to encourage people to take part online by joining a community of yodellers, while a Snapchat lens will similarly enable consumers to participate.

The campaign was created by Daniel Glover-James, Elias Torres and David Masterman. The film was directed by Somesuch's Sam Hibbard, while media was by Havas Media.

David Masterman, VCCP's creative director, said: "How to cut through in a world where everyone is talking about reunions? We yodel. Domino's has always brought people together, but after the year we've all been through, it means so much more. At long last, it's time to put out the call."

Sarah Barron, Domino's chief marketing officer, added: "As the nation recovers from the pandemic, we wanted to encourage families and friends to reconnect and enjoy a Domino's together. What better way to get people's attention than to yodel it from the rooftops (or your flat window)?"