Domino’s names former Costa marketer as new CMO

Domino’s Pizza has appointed Sarah Barron, former chief growth officer at Costa Coffee, as its new chief marketing officer, finally filling a vacancy created last February.

She starts this month and takes over from Simon Wallis, who has been interim CMO in addition to international managing director. Wallis will now move to the role of chief transformation officer from 1 February.

Barron’s career has included more than 11 years at Cadbury, where she rose to the positon of managing director on premium brand Green & Black’s.

She left the confectionery company in 2011, a year after it was bought by Kraft, and spent several years working as an independent consultant. In 2016, she was hired by Costa as chief marketing officer, rising to CGO in 2019.

Shortly after joining Costa, Barron appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty as the brand’s global creative agency, after a pitch involving Anomaly London, CHI & Partners and Grey London. She later also added Pablo to the brand’s roster.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sarah to the Domino’s team. She brings a wealth of expertise from some great brands, as well as hugely valuable experience of working within a franchise business.

“Sarah joins us at an exciting time and the integration of our digital and marketing teams is an important step as we continue to drive this amazing brand forward.”

Barron added: “I see huge opportunity to further increase brand love amongst customers for Domino’s by building on the great work already achieved by the team. I’ve always been an admirer of the brand and am really looking forward to helping push it forward to achieve even greater heights.”

Domino’s appointed former McDonald’s marketer Emily Somers as CMO in 2019 to replace Tony Holdway, who left the brand after three years. But Somers herself departed seven months later.