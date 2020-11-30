Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Domino’s promotes delivery service with ‘We got this’ brand platform

Campaign steps away from ‘The official food of everything’ positioning.

Domino’s has launched a new brand platform promoting its pizza as the ultimate takeaway meal.

Created by VCCP, “We got this” shows Claire and her flatmates as they decide what fast food to order.

Things take a turn, however, when a future version of one of the people arrives covered in cement and urges the group to order Domino’s, which can be tracked “from store to door”.

Launched on Friday (27 November) alongside print, digital and in-store activity, the work was created by David Masterman. Media is handled by Arena.

Domino’s has also fabricated the website for a Madagascan halloumi pop-up, which is referenced in the ad and offers customers 35% off when they spend £40 or more.

“We can’t wait to bring ‘We got this’ to the masses, we’ve listened intently to our customers and know that reliability is one of the things they love about us, so in a year like no other, it feels apt to bring this truth to life across all our customer touchpoints,” Rebecca Rose, head of marketing at Domino’s UK & ROI, said. 

“Claire’s story is one we can all relate to and a solid reminder that when you want something done properly, call on Domino’s because ‘We got this’.” 

The campaign is a departure from “The official food of everything”, which has been Domino’s brand platform since VCCP’s first work for the brand in 2017.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “We’ve all been on the receiving end of a late takeaway, a cold takeaway, or a just-plain-wrong takeaway and it ain’t pretty. 

“Playing takeaway roulette has certainly led to some unpleasant scenes in our house."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Promoted

November 24, 2020
Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Promoted

November 24, 2020