Domino’s promotes delivery service with ‘We got this’ brand platform

Domino’s has launched a new brand platform promoting its pizza as the ultimate takeaway meal.

Created by VCCP, “We got this” shows Claire and her flatmates as they decide what fast food to order.

Things take a turn, however, when a future version of one of the people arrives covered in cement and urges the group to order Domino’s, which can be tracked “from store to door”.

Launched on Friday (27 November) alongside print, digital and in-store activity, the work was created by David Masterman. Media is handled by Arena.

Domino’s has also fabricated the website for a Madagascan halloumi pop-up, which is referenced in the ad and offers customers 35% off when they spend £40 or more.

“We can’t wait to bring ‘We got this’ to the masses, we’ve listened intently to our customers and know that reliability is one of the things they love about us, so in a year like no other, it feels apt to bring this truth to life across all our customer touchpoints,” Rebecca Rose, head of marketing at Domino’s UK & ROI, said.

“Claire’s story is one we can all relate to and a solid reminder that when you want something done properly, call on Domino’s because ‘We got this’.”

The campaign is a departure from “The official food of everything”, which has been Domino’s brand platform since VCCP’s first work for the brand in 2017.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “We’ve all been on the receiving end of a late takeaway, a cold takeaway, or a just-plain-wrong takeaway and it ain’t pretty.

“Playing takeaway roulette has certainly led to some unpleasant scenes in our house."