Domino's to sponsor ITV's video on demand offering

ITV has unveiled Domino's as the first sponsor of video on demand platform ITV Hub.

The partnership, brokered by Arena Media, will see the pizza company’s branding appear across programmes shown on the Hub, on web pages, and on the platform’s email newsletter.

The creative includes a series of five second idents featuring lines such as "The official food of plot twists" and "The official food of genuine LOLs". They were created by VCCP, which won the Domino's creative account last April and added its digital business in November.

It is the latest  in a string of deals between Domino’s and the broadcaster. Last year the brand was the first sponsor of The Voice on ITV, following the singing talent show’s move from the BBC. This year, Domino’s made way for Giffgaff.

Before that, Domino’s was the first sponsor of The X Factor app.

Tony Holdway, Domino’s sales and marketing director, said: "Both Domino’s and the ITV Hub deliver feel good moments, as well as making customers’ and viewers’ lives that bit easier, which makes this the perfect partnership."

Mike Barrett, ITV group sales controller, added: "We’ve had a fantastic relationship with Domino’s for the past few years and we are excited to again be partnering with them on another first for ITV. With over 21 million registered users the ITV Hub offers a brilliant opportunity for brands such as Domino’s to really connect with our viewers and optimise the power of TV."

