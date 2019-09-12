Domino's takes on London Fashion Week with 'night-in collection'

Domino’s has kicked off London Fashion Week with a comfort-led campaign, influenced by the latest trend: duvet coats.

Created by VCCP and designed by Liam Hodges (whose work is set to be showcased during LFW), the collection includes the controller coat, a cape with pockets to hold a TV remote; the gaming bag, a sleeping bag with arm and leg holes; and the boxset blanket, a three-person blanket for TV bingeing while curled up on the sofa.

"This is a really disruptive move from us," Ben Brassett, digital brand and campaign marketing manager at Domino’s, said.

"We’re always really genuine with what we do, so we wanted this to be something people would genuinely want to wear. Nobody is designing anything which makes it easy to eat a takeaway at home, so let’s be the brand that does that."

"Fashin – the ultimate night in collection, directed by Liam Hodges" marks the latest in a string of fashion-themed campaigns from fast-food brands. McDonald's created "Schnuggs" – a clothing line designed to promote its Spicy Chicken Nuggets – and KFC Russia launched a Colonel Sanders-inspired bucket hat.

The Domino's collection is accompanied by an Instagram competition to win two limited-edition gaming bags, as handmade by Hodges.

Harriet Guppy, senior account director at VCCP, said: "Domino’s is the ultimate night-in food and we were looking for a way to elevate those well-deserved nights in to be more epic and memorable.

"By hijacking and going live around London Fashion Week, it was our expression of the ultimate night in through a pretty relevant cultural lens.

"We aren’t actually serious about this. We’re not going to suddenly stop making pepperoni passions and become a high-street retailer. This is very tongue-in cheek – think Zoolander, not Vogue."

The work was created by Caroline Rawlings and directed by Liam Hodges through CommuneEast. Media is handled in-house.