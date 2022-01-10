Domino's yodelling spot centres on previous ad's break-out star Betty

Domino's has launched the next chapter in its "Domin-oh-hoo-hoo" yodelling campaign by VCCP, centring it this time on Betty, who briefly featured in the ad released in June 2021.

In "Betty-hoo-hoo" – directed by Sam Hibbard through Somesuch, who created all previous spots in the series – Betty is seen sitting in her armchair at home before she puts the yodel call out to her friends, asking: "Who fancies a Domino's?"

Betty Hoo-Hoo from VCCP on Vimeo.

Her question sparks responses from two of Betty's friends in the middle of a game of bingo; a pair doing judo; a gardening pal; and a man getting his chest waxed, who yells that Domino's pizzas will be half price this January. His yodelling cry is briefly intercepted by the two gamers from the first commercial. The final scene shows Betty and all her friends enjoying a Domino's together.

Domino's was inspired to feature Betty after consumer interest in her pizza-eating habits was driven following the previous yodelling TV ad, in which she had a supporting role.

Created by VCCP, VCCP CX and production arm Girl&Bear, the "Domin-oh-hoo-hoo" campaign aims to continue the success of the first two films, which reached 95% of the UK population. As January is seen as a month of "tighter purse strings", the ad highlights the 50% off pizza deal when consumers spend £30 or more online.

Sarah Barron, chief marketing officer at Domino's, said: "At Domino's we're proud our pizza is the meal of choice for crowd-pleasing moments between family and friends.

"We want to kick off 2022 in style whilst highlighting what our customers love about us – generous portions and fantastic value with market-leading prices and deals. Betty was the unexpected star of our first 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' ad, and we're delighted to bring her back to the centre stage where she belongs!"

Running today (10 January) until 10 April, the integrated campaign will roll out across TV, VOD, radio, print and instore, OOH, DOOH, YouTube and digital. The hero TV spot will run on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky as well as on VOD across All4, BT Sport VOD, Sky, ITV and Google Preferred. Havas Media handled media planning and buying.

Social activity will continue to use the hashtag #DominOhHooHoo, with fans encouraged to join in the Domino's yodelling community.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP added: "If ever there was a month that needed a bit of yodelling, it's January. So we thought, to jolly things up a bit, we'd revisit Betty from our first yodel ad, as she calls upon her rag-tag collection of mates. Domin-oh-hoo-hoo!"