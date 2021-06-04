Sean Hargrave
Added 17 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

'Don't be obsessed with where people sit': Diageo's four tips for working with top talent

Diageo's Isabel Massey told Campaign Connect why the company is being more open minded on hiring.

Diageo: Massey spoke at Campaign Connect
Diageo: Massey spoke at Campaign Connect

As the end of lockdown looms the key to hiring the best digital talent is to be more open minded. This goes beyond building diverse teams to being more flexible about where talent sits within an organisation and whether new hires are pre-qualified or eager to learn.

That was the message from Isabel Massey, head of media and futures at Diageo during yesterday’s “New Skills for a New World” session at Campaign Connect.

Massey, who was part of the team that ran the global media review for Diageo shortly before lockdown was called last year, said she believed close partnerships with agencies are one way of improving access to digital talent, underlining how important it is to not get to hooked up on internal team structures.

“Don't be obsessed with where people sit, be obsessed about bringing great talent in to work together on your brands,” she said.

“I want to attract the right people to work for Diageo, whether they sit in-house with us, in agency, or part of a radically different model.”

With this flexible attitude in mind, Massey outlined the four key points she believes will ensure a brand or agency can attract the right talent.

1. Your brand attracts the best talent

Massey described brand values as “absolutely key to attracting the right talent”. Beyond the company owning some very famous brand names, she believes it is the overall company’s values that matter most. 

This includes supporting people in the communities where it works but also having a CEO dedicated to inclusivity. This can be seen in Diageo’s vow that by 2030 its inclusivity drive will ensure 45% of its leaders will come from diverse backgrounds, while 50% of board members will be women.

“That is hugely inspiring as a place to work for me, and the people that work with me, and the future talent that’s going to join us as well,” Massey said.

2. Make work meaningful 

People with digital skills want to use them to make a difference and so companies should never underestimate how important meaningful work is to an individual. Massey sums it up as offering “impactful work” that both drives growth at the company and “change at large”.

Hence, Diageo has signed up to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media formed by publishers looking to make mainstream media more diverse and inclusive. The Alliance helps the company avoid monetising harmful content 

“Contributing to these types of bigger goals is meaningful work, that certainly gets me and many members of my team out of bed every morning,” she said.

3. Look for credentials and potential

Only hiring people with the best credentials leads to “a race to the bottom” in the battle to secure the best digital talent, Massey believes. Her top tip is to widen the pool of potential recruits by looking beyond qualifications and experience and seek out potential. 

“It's really important to balance credentials with potential, which means putting equal focus on their expertise, their leadership qualities, and desire to learn,” she said.

“I's important to find candidates that are curious, adaptable, and really quick to learn, and then nurture this talent by giving them rounded expertise and rounded experience and training.” 

4. Stay open minded

Massey's final tip is for brands and agencies to change mindsets so they can adopt new criteria for hiring talent as they embrace new structures for building teams.

“Stay open minded to what your talent model looks like,” she said. “Focus on attracting the right talent to work for your business, no matter whether they sit in house in agency, or in a radically different model. And then nurture this talent with meaningful opportunities, stay open minded to where this talent will come from.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

Promoted

June 02, 2021
Why you need to know about brand suitability

Why you need to know about brand suitability

Promoted

May 27, 2021
Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Promoted

May 26, 2021
Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Promoted

May 26, 2021