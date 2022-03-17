Don’t Panic supports bill to make misogyny a hate crime with noughties-inspired back tattoos

Don’t Panic is stamping out misogyny, with a series of noughties-inspired temporary tattoos, designed to raise awareness and support the bill to make it a hate crime in the UK.

If passed, the bill, which receives its second reading in Parliament today (18 March), will extend legislation to cover crimes motivated by hostility towards a victim’s gender, as it already does regarding discrimination against race, disability, religion or homophobia and transphobia.

Determined the second reading doesn't go unnoticed, after MPs voted to scrap the proposal back in February, Don't Panic looked at trends from the early noughties, including lower back tattoos, after it saw they were making a comeback.

It identified that with the comeback, came the return of misogynistic nicknames like "tramp stamp" and "slag tag" – derogative terms used to describe tattoos on women, which indicate how harshly a woman is judged for her choices.

And so, Don't Panic commissioned emerging tattoo artist Taya Rose Franco to design a series of "stamp out misogyny" temporary tattoos.

Subverting the assumptions that society has about lower back tattoos, they will also raise awareness of the bill.

“Whatever the outcome of the bill, misogynistic slurs and opinions put women and their bodies at risk in our society everyday. The need to Stamp Out Misogyny must be acknowledged and must be done so urgently,” Georgia Stephenson, creative at Don’t Panic, said.

She added: “Misogyny is complicated and doesn’t just disappear because of a temporary tattoo – we know that. But what we’re aiming to do with the project is to raise awareness of the bill and to demonstrate just one of the many ways that misogyny can manifest.

"Whether it’s mindlessly using a word like 'tramp stamp' or making assumptions about a woman’s character based on her appearance – hopefully the Stamp Out Misogyny tattoos can help unpick some of that language and those views.”