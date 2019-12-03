Promoted
Radiocentre
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

M&C Saatchi group chief creative officer, Justin Tindall chooses Heart UK 'LuvDub' as this month's winner of the Aerial Awards

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Winners: Alicia Dews and Gary McNulty, creatives, Havas Lynx Group

Tindall: I chose this ad because...

…it has been loved. The words are carefully chosen – no doubt the result of many self-imposed rewrites. The voiceover is fresh, modern and intriguing, and perfectly pitched to keep me interested until the end – no doubt the result of trawling through the increasingly overwhelming options.

Meanwhile, the production is considered and reassuringly well crafted – no doubt the result of the team’s refusal to be complicit in our industry’s growing "good enough" culture.

Whoever wrote this ad cared about it. And whatever you do, if you care about it, you do it better.

How would you encourage creatives to 'see radio differently'?

Don’t sleepwalk into sound
Most radio shows are now live-streamed. Think about the opportunities the visual aspect might give you to make your idea more original and three-dimensional.

Don’t sleepwalk into the ad break
Radio offers more opportunity for integration than any other medium. Not in a "matching luggage" way, though. Think outside the ad break – access the station’s regular features with your message – and you can seamlessly integrate your brand, product or service into the life of the consumer.

Don’t sleepwalk into the past
Radio advertising is not a traditional medium. Well, not any more. So it’s frustrating when radio advertising is desperately old-fashioned. The tech is now there to do extraordinarily innovative things on radio, and stations and media owners are bang up for any ideas that demonstrate its versatility.

Winning ad: Heart UK "LuvDub"

FVO With every ticking second, I give forth my love, but you defy You pushed so much, it made me sick Forgot the things I need to tick Please don’t ignore my calls again Please don’t ignore that squeeze of pain For once I stop, I won’t restart This is a plea from your dear heart.

Heart UK VO On an average day in the UK, more than 30 women die prematurely from cardiovascular disease. Please. Hear your heart. This message was brought to you by Heart UK. The cholesterol charity.

Credits

Creative agency Havas Lynx Group
Creative team Alicia Dews and Gary McNulty
Producer Paul Burke
Sound studio Another Tongue
Engineer Ben Aitken

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Topics

Aerials logos

Previous winners

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

How to use 30 seconds well

Promoted

How to use 30 seconds well

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Why both context and content are key

Promoted

Why both context and content are key

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Promoted

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

Promoted

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

Promoted

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Promoted

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

Promoted

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Promoted

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Promoted

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Promoted

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

Promoted

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

Promoted

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

Promoted

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

Promoted

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Promoted

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'