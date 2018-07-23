Promoted
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

How does Chaka Sobhani go about tackling a brief - and a digital out of home one at that? The Leo Burnett chief creative officer, who came to advertising via writing and directing - mainly comedy - for TV, shares her "dos and don'ts" for creating great work.

Got an idea? Watch out for Campaign and Ocean's digital creative competition and bring it to life.

