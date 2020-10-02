Doritos selects Mother for western Europe campaign

Doritos has hired Mother as its creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Mother is tasked with creating a 2021 campaign for the western European market for the PepsiCo brand.

White Door Consulting and Tina Fegent assisted with the process.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO had worked on Doritos in the past, although the brand has not released a major UK campaign in the past few years.

Wayne Newton, Doritos marketing director, said: “This is the start of an exciting new partnership for us all. In the pitch, Mother inspired us with their creative approach for the Doritos brand, which we’re confident will help us gain even more fans across western Europe.”

Earlier this year, PepsiCo hired VCCP to replace 22-year incumbent AMV on the Walkers and Sensations business.