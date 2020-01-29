Jess Goodfellow
DoubleVerify develops anti-fraud certification for connected TV

CTV certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.

DoubleVerify has launched what it claims is the industry’s first connected TV targeting certification, in which it will certify programmatic partners that have demonstrated the ability to prevent fraud and invalid traffic within the connected TV space—a growing target for fraudsters.

In order to be certified for CTV targeting, an adtech provider must apply DoubleVerify’s pre-bid app and device fraud protection for CTV inventory transactions.

To date, certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.

Matt McLaughlin, chief operating officer of DoubleVerify, said the targeting certification will give advertisers "confidence that their CTV investment is protected".

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting premium environments like CTV. DoubleVerify recently tracked a 120% year-on-year increase in fraudulent CTV and mobile apps, and flagged over 200 fraudulent CTV apps in the first half of 2019 alone. The verification company currently identifies approximately 100,000 new CTV devices as fraudulent per day.

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

