Dove and The Body Shop partner to protect ban on animal testing in cosmetics

Dove and the Body Shop have announced a partnership, alongside the world’s leading animal protection groups, to defend the ban on testing cosmetics on animals in the EU.

It follows recent threats to the longstanding ban by the Board of Appeal of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) requiring certain ingredients to be tested on animals before they’re used by humans.

Campaigners have warned that accepting the ECHA’s ruling could also lead to wider use of animal testing in the UK.

The Dove-Body Shop partnership comes as Peta, Cruelty Free Europe, Humane Society International, Eurogroup for Animals and the European Coalition to End Animal Experiments also look to mobilise millions of European citizens to preserve cruelty-free cosmetics across the EU and the UK.

In total, 100 member organisations from 26 EU member states will throw their weight behind petitions demanding that the European Commission initiate legislative change to protect the bans, to transform EU chemicals regulation to rule out the addition of new animal testing requirements and to modernise regulatory science in the EU.

The EU banned the testing of cosmetic products on animals in 2004, prohibited tests for cosmetics ingredients in 2009, and in 2013 halted the sale of cosmetics that had been tested on animals.

But recent test requirements from the ECHA could effectively destroy these bans and threaten the European Parliament’s call for a global ban on all animal testing for cosmetics by 2023.

Dove and the Body Shop have longstanding legacies against animal testing, with both lobbying to permanently end tests on animals globally.

Dove is one of the flagship brands of FMCG giant Unilever. The Body Shop, formerly owned by L'Oréal, was sold in 2017 to Brazilian cosmetics company Natura.