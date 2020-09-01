Dove, HSBC, Just Eat and Tesco star at Campaign 360 on 7-11 September

Top marketers from Dove, HSBC, Just Eat and Tesco are to speak at Campaign 360, a virtual five-day conference taking place from 7 to 11 September.

Firdaous El Honsali, global communications director of Unilever's Dove, Chris Pitt, chief marketing officer of HSBC UK, Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning at Tesco, and Ben Carter, global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships at Just Eat, are among those to feature on the agenda.

WPP's UK country manager, Karen Blackett, Ogilvy's vice-chairman, Rory Sutherland, and Elizabeth Uviebinene and Yomi Adegoke, co-authors of Slay In Your Lane, are also due to speak.

Campaign 360 will incorporate Media 360, Performance Marketing 360 and Brand Experience 360 over five days.

One ticket gives the audience access to five days of live-streamed content and to the three content streams, giving delegates the opportunity to delve into different aspects of advertising, media and marketing and hear from industry leaders.

There will be live Q&A sessions with speakers and peer-to-peer networking during session breaks, plus all content will be available to view for three months after the event.

PRWeek 360, organised by Campaign’s sister title PRWeek, will also take place virtually at the same time and there will be shared sessions for delegates from both events to come together.

The 360 events usually take place in Brighton in May, but have been rescheduled and transformed into a virtual event this year because of social-distancing rules.

For more information, go to https://campaign360.co.uk/