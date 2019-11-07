Dove supports women's charities with Instagram ads that donate to causes

Unilever will donate $1 to charity every time an Instagram user in Mexico swipes up and watches an ad for its Dove deodorant brand.

The FMCG giant has teamed up with Edinburgh-based ethical ad platform Good-Loop to run the initiative, which will donate $1 for $1 spent on the campaign. It is currently running in Mexico, but the scheme could be rolled out to other global markets.

After watching the ad, Instagram users will be prompted to choose between donating $1 to either UN Women or the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

The campaign will be located in Instagram’s "Stories" section. Once users have swiped to view the ad and made their choice, they will be able to view content explaining Dove’s partnerships with those causes.

The ads will also appear across other digital media, where users can also watch the ad in order to donate.

Good-Loop has used existing Dove activity – an ad called "#Armsup" – and adapted it for the initiative. The campaign is built on Dove research that found eight out of 10 women feel pressured into conforming to the notion of an "ideal" underarm – an expectation that negatively impacts their self-esteem.

Unilever has worked with Good-Loop in the past via The Unilever Foundry in the UK on brands including Knorr and Lynx.

Amy Williams, co-founder and chief executive of Good-Loop, said: "The extension of our Unilever partnership to the Instagram environment is hugely exciting, not least because it’s testament to our ability to connect charitable donations with digital advertising at scale.

"Good-Loop is all about harnessing the power of doing good to make advertising more impactful for the brand and more positive for the consumer – and we’re so excited to be breaking new ground alongside Instagram and Unilever."

Good-Loop was founded three years ago. It has so far raised more than £500,000 for charity and has a target of £5m by 2022.