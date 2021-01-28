Downward trend in value of 2020 pitches as clients seek ‘faster, cheaper, better’ output

The pandemic has led to changes in the global pitching environment and varying fortunes for different sectors, according to Campaign’s new Global Forecast.

With input from Campaign’s data partner, R3, and utilising insight from Campaign’s new business tool, Advertising Intelligence, a general downward trend can be seen in the value of pitches in 2020, with more brands looking for “faster, cheaper, better” output, as well as a focus on agile content.

AI data shows that in January-November 2020, billings for new business, including both creative and media, globally fell more than 16% compared with the same period in 2019.

That said, markets vary. Greater integration can be seen in EMEA, independent agencies are on the ascendency in the US, while Asia-Pacific is anticipating pitching activity to heat up in 2021.

The latest Global Forecast also takes a deeper look at sector trends in Campaign’s three key regions. In EMEA, Campaign explores the automotive market, which is grappling with the decline in combustion engines, the green revolution and significant technological developments.

In the US, the entertainment landscape has transformed as streaming platforms take centre stage, with advertising video-on-demand on the rise, an expected bounce-back in TV advertising and studios still largely undecided on the best way forward for film releases in the age of Covid.

As Chinese New Year approaches, Campaign also investigates how the luxury market will adapt in Asia, which has some of the biggest spenders in this sector. As travelling abroad is halted, ecommerce is emerging as a crucial player and brands are looking for innovative ways to entice customers to spend.

