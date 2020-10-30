Dr Martens supports creatives though tie-ups and content series

Dr Martens will be supporting up-and-coming creative talent through a series of talent-led content activations that champion grassroots culture.

"Dr Martens Presents" launches in November and will kick off with a partnership with Melodic Distraction, an independent radio station in Liverpool that provides a platform for the city's emerging talent.

The station says it has been forced to leave its studio due to the gentrification of the Baltic Triangle district. Dr Martens will support it to move to an interim home and fundraise for its next permanent space. Video content for the project will sit on the "Dr Martens Presents" website.

For its first six months, the project will focus on supporting local creative networks that are facing challenges due to Covid-19, with Dr Martens EMEA collaborating on a total of eight initiatives.

They include collaborations with Berlin-based alternative pop duo Madanii & L:lucid, and Hotel Radio Paris in France.

Brand experience agency partner, Amplify, will capture each tie-up on film and build a content series that will look at the artist's creative process, community and cultural cause.

Kingdom Collective is the cultural communications partner working across earned and paid-for media and socials. UM will lead an EMEA-wide content partnership with magazine The Face.

Amber Henry, UK comms and events lead for Dr Martens, said: "Our relationship with subculture is at the core of Dr Martens' identity, and it's these communities we have to thank for adopting us and cementing our place in pop culture over the last 60 years. Independent creatives have been an extremely important part of what makes our brand what it is today, which is why we want to give back and champion their creativity and resilient spirit.

"We recognise that the barriers faced by emerging artists are massive at the moment, which is why we're focusing the first wave of 'Dr Martens Presents' collaborations in EMEA on projects that support and raise awareness of local creative communities and causes.

"'Dr Martens Presents' isn't about sales for us, it's about celebrating our heritage and demonstrating our values. We want to create deeper and more meaningful connections with our community and show what we stand for, and right now, grassroots artists, creatives and collectives really need our support."