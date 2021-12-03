Ben Bold
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dr Oetker picks Adam & Eve/DDB to lead global creative account

BBDO, the incumbent, will continue to handle Germany.

Dr Oetker: appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to global creative account (Getty Images/ullstein picture)
Dr Oetker: appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to global creative account (Getty Images/ullstein picture)

Omnicom’s Adam & Eve/DDB has been appointed as lead global creative agency for food and ingredients brand-owner Dr Oetker, to handle advertising across more than 40 markets.

The London-based agency, which was appointed following a pitch process that kicked off in February this year, has been charged with developing an over-arching global brand strategy for the German group, as well as devising creative for its various sub-brands in its many markets.

Omnicom's BBDO, which was the incumbent on the global ad account and has worked for Dr Oetker for half a century, and WPP's Ogilvy also contested the pitch.

BBDO will continue to handle creative in Germany, Dr Oetker’s biggest market.

Adam & Eve/DDB pitched alongide DDB Dusseldorf and sister PR agency FleishmanHillard.

FleishmanHillard has been appointed as Dr Oetker's international PR agency and WPP's Design Bridge will work across brand and product design as part of the review.

Dr Oetker, alongside Lyle's Golden Syrup, used to sponsor The Great British Bake Off in the UK back in 2017, when the show moved to Channel 4 from the BBC. The brand continues to sponsor Bake Off in Germany.

Claudia Willvonseder, Dr Oetker's senior executive manager international and brand and innovation manager, said: "With these agency appointments, we are getting experienced international partners on board. They will help us to position our Dr Oetker master brand and the internationally managed sub-brands even more clearly in the international and digital context."

Parent company Dr August Oetker, which owns food, beers and wine brands, reported 7.33bn euros in sales in 2020 – of which 46% were in Germany and 54% in the rest of the world.

The company told investors in the most recent annual report that "Dr Oetker has strengthened international cooperation and the joint exchange between countries on the marketing side", adding "increased use was made of digital marketing formats" with a push for increased "effectiveness and efficiency".

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Brands, agencies and the fear around disability

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago
What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

What brands can learn from TikTok’s biggest stars

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago
How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

How activewear retailer Squatwolf boosted ROI by 74% with Meta

Promoted

December 01, 2021