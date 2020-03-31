Simon Gwynn
Dreams CMO Tony Holdway out as sales hit by coronavirus lockdown

Holdway joined bedroom-furniture retailer in June 2019 from Domino's.

Holdway: ran marketing at Domino's for three years
Tony Holdway, chief marketing officer at Dreams, has left the bedroom-furniture retailer as part of a restructure of the board as the company deals with a halt to sales at its brick-and-mortar stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He will not be replaced. Instead, marketing director Simon Moore will now report directly to chief executive Mike Logue.

Along with all non-essential retailers, Dreams has had to close its physical stores since the lockdown policy introduced by the UK government on 23 March. It continues to sell online.

A spokeswoman said the company had no above-the-line activity planned, but was continuing with paid social media.

Holdway told Campaign the news had "come as a bit of a shock, but in many ways is also very understandable".

He added: "Whilst Dreams is a strong brand and business, what this current lockdown situation shows is the financial challenges that wider retail faces when your stores are indefinitely closed.

"I'm looking forward to having a breather and then getting back to the brand marketing coalface as we hopefully come out the other side of all this."

Holdway joined Dreams last summer from Domino’s, where he was UK sales and marketing director for three years. He is no stranger to demanding business circumstances, having led an eye-catching attempt to save BHS from administration during a six-month stint as the retail brand’s final CMO.

During his time at Dreams, the brand has shaken up its agencies, appointing Havas Media in July and Uncommon Creative Studio in November.

The spokeswoman said: "We would like to thank Tony for his contribution to the business and wish him every success for the future."

