Dreams hunts for media agency

Incumbent Starcom has worked on account since 2010.

Dreams: M&C Saatchi works on advertising

Dreams is on the hunt for an agency to work on media planning and buying.

The furniture retailer currently works with Publicis Groupe shop Starcom. It is unclear whether the agency will be repitching.

Starcom won the account in 2010 and added the paid media search business a few months later.

Dreams' above-the-line account is handled by M&C Saatchi. The agency created an ad in 2017, shortly after winning the business, featuring a cover of The Cranberries' Dreams performed by Amber Leigh Irish.

Tony Holdway, Domino's UK sales and marketing director, is joining Dreams as chief marketing officer at the end of this month to replace Lisa Bond, who left at the end of last year.

A spokeswoman for Dreams said: "We regularly review all of the agencies we work with. We can confirm we are currently in a pitch process for our media planning and buying account. Our plan is to have a new agency appointed by the end of July."

Starcom declined to comment.

