Dreams launches creative review after split with Uncommon

Bed retailer Dreams has launched a review of its creative account after parting ways with Uncommon Creative Studio on its strategic and creative business.

The review is being run by management consultant Hamilton Associates International.

Uncommon was appointed as lead creative agency by Dreams following a competitive pitch in 2019.

At the time, the agency beat Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Grey London to the account in a process led by Will Hamilton, managing partner at Hamilton Associates. Dreams had previously worked with M&C Saatchi London, which did not repitch.

Most recently Uncommon created the TV, radio and digital campaign “Sleep like Log” for Dreams, which launched in October 2021. The spot was fronted by an inanimate sleep expert and brand mascot, Log.

Natalie Graeme, co-founder, business, at Uncommon, told Campaign: “We’ve loved working with Dreams on ‘Sleep like Log’ – their first brand campaign since 2015 – which disrupted the conversation with some humour and a completely inanimate brand mascot, to help get the UK thinking a little bit more about investing in the place we spend half our lives, our beds.

"We wish the team the best of luck in their next steps, as we say goodbye to Log, and as they move in a different creative direction.”

Campaign has contacted Dreams for comment.

The review does not affect Havas Media Group, which won the planning and buying account in 2019.