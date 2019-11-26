Dreams picks Uncommon as creative agency

Dreams, the bed and mattress retailer, has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Uncommon went up against Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Grey London in the review, which was led by independent consultant Will Hamilton. The brand previously worked with M&C Saatchi London, which did not repitch.

The agency is tasked with boosting the brand’s image and business growth, with a campaign due to launch next year. Work will encompass TV, out-of-home, social media, radio, local activations and promotions of new product ranges.

Tony Holdway, chief marketing officer at Dreams, said: "When looking for the right creative partner, we wanted a team that could give our brand a clear mission with deeper significance – creating a new vision which our brand comms can rally behind with scale and energy. Uncommon impressed us from the beginning of the process; their strategic and forward-thinking creative elevated our purpose to a new level."

Next year presents a significant marketing opportunity for Dreams because it is sponsoring Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dreams was founded in 1985 and makes up to 10,000 mattresses, bases and headboards per week, selling from more than 200 stores nationwide.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, added: "Our partnership with Dreams is an incredible creative and cultural opportunity. They’re an iconic British brand through to their core and Uncommon share a huge ambition with the Dreams team to reinstate their purpose and matter in the UK. The UK isn’t sleeping enough and this brand has the power to make a difference to more than just how we sleep, but how we all live."

Dreams handed its £20m account to M&C Saatchi in January 2017, having split with Creature after only four months. M&C Saatchi's first ad introduced a new slogan: "What dreams are made of."

An M&C Saatchi spokeswoman said: "We have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the revival and growth of Dreams, helping to make them one of the few success stories in the retail sector. However, we chose not to take part in this pitch process, but we part on great terms – and we wish Tony and the team at Dreams all the very best."

Earlier this year, Dreams hired Havas Media as its media planning and buying agency after a three-way pitch. The account was previously held by Starcom.

Separately, Uncommon has won a brief from reusable product maker Chilly’s. Ahead of its 10th anniversary, Chilly’s aims to expand in new markets including the US and Australia, and will develop a new product range next year.