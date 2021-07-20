Sara Nelson
Dreams recruits Team GB athletes for bedtime story audio series

Dreams is the official sleep partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

Dreams is looking to inspire kids to dream big about sport, with a "Bedtime stories" series created with brand ambassadors and athletes Laura Kenny, Jade Jones, Ali Jawad and Jordanne Whiley.

Created by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment's Studio 15, in collaboration with Audio Always, each story recounts the tale of a different Team GB and ParalympicGB athlete’s path to success, and the obstacles they face along the way.

The tales feature the Team GB and ParalympicsGB brand ambassadors, who recall problems with bullies, rebellious teenage years, learning about persistence and sharing the joy that comes with finding your passion.

Children can tune in and listen to each of the stories before bed, by simply searching for "Bedtime stories from Dreams" on all major audio channels, including Spotify and Apple music.

For those who find visuals help their children unwind and drift off to dreamland, animated short films of each story are available to watch on YouTube.

Consumers can also get their hands on free, limited-edition physical copies of all four books throughout the Games season, when they purchase any bed product from Dreams stores across the UK.

The books will also be given away on the brand’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, until 5 September 2021.

