Drinkaware seeks ad agency

Drinkaware, the alcohol education charity funded by alcohol companies and retailers, is on the hunt for an advertising agency.

It has enlisted the help of AAR, and agencies vying for the business have been asked to make their submissions this week.

Drinkaware is planning to appoint an agency at the end of February. The incumbent is Leith, which has been invited to repitch. Drinkaware's media agency, John Ayling & Associates, is not affected by the process.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Drinkaware is in the process of reviewing its advertising agency arrangements. The charity has been working with Leith on a retained basis and the Edinburgh agency is being invited to repitch."