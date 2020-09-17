Droga5 elevates Damien Le Castrec to head of strategy

Droga5 London has promoted Damien Le Castrec to head of strategy.

In his new role, Le Castrec will have day-to-day responsibility for the strategy department and manage the Amazon, Cupra and Barclaycard accounts. He will report to chief strategy officer Dylan Williams.

He joined Droga5 in 2018 as a strategy director. Prior to that, he was at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London for more than four years, working on Audi’s UK and global business and Perfetti.

Earlier in his career, Le Castrec worked at Publicis London and Lowe Paris.

Williams said: “These are uncharted waters for our agency and for our clients and we will need brilliant strategic thinking to steer us through. We will need to adapt and evolve in ways we cannot yet know. What we can control is the talent we place at the heart of the challenges to come. In Damien we know we have a head of strategy who is ready to step up and help lead us forward.”

Le Castrec added: “I’m excited to be helping our creativity find new expressions, at a faster pace and with a greater impact. It is on strategy to inspire, expand and sell our creativity. But our best strategy will still be the one we feel in the work, not just alongside it.”

Droga5 also recently promoted Shelley Smoler to executive creative director.