Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Droga5 elevates Damien Le Castrec to head of strategy

He joined Droga5 in 2018 as a strategy director.

Le Castrec: will have day-to-day oversight of strategy team
Le Castrec: will have day-to-day oversight of strategy team

Droga5 London has promoted Damien Le Castrec to head of strategy. 

In his new role, Le Castrec will have day-to-day responsibility for the strategy department and manage the Amazon, Cupra and Barclaycard accounts. He will report to chief strategy officer Dylan Williams. 

He joined Droga5 in 2018 as a strategy director. Prior to that, he was at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London for more than four years, working on Audi’s UK and global business and Perfetti.

Earlier in his career, Le Castrec worked at Publicis London and Lowe Paris. 

Williams said: “These are uncharted waters for our agency and for our clients and we will need brilliant strategic thinking to steer us through. We will need to adapt and evolve in ways we cannot yet know. What we can control is the talent we place at the heart of the challenges to come. In Damien we know we have a head of strategy who is ready to step up and help lead us forward.”

Le Castrec added: “I’m excited to be helping our creativity find new expressions, at a faster pace and with a greater impact. It is on strategy to inspire, expand and sell our creativity. But our best strategy will still be the one we feel in the work, not just alongside it.”

Droga5 also recently promoted Shelley Smoler to executive creative director.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

How to get ahead post-Covid: brand building and performance marketing

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Five reasons to engage the Snapchat generation

Promoted

September 16, 2020
Six top tips for a new way of working

Six top tips for a new way of working

Promoted

September 15, 2020
How the IPA plans to drive agencies' relevance and prosperity

How the IPA plans to drive agencies' relevance and prosperity

Promoted

September 15, 2020