Droga5 hires Grey's Grace Francis to move into experience design

It is the agency's first c-suite hire in the past three years.

Francis was previously at Grey London
Droga5 London is expanding into experience design and brand consultancy with the hire of Grace Francis as its first chief experience officer. 

Francis comes from Grey London, where she was head of experience design and planning and a founding partner of Grey Consultancy. In her new role, she is responsible for helping clients develop consumer experiences, as well as serving as the lead on the Barclaycard account.

She reports to Droga5 London chief strategy officer Dylan Williams and is the agency’s first c-suite hire since lining up its new management team in 2016, consisting of Williams, chief executive Bill Scott and chief creative officer David Kolbusz.

Williams said: "After three years at Droga5, Bill, DK and I felt we were now ready to broaden our offering and help brands express themselves creatively across the consumer experience. We interviewed extensively and Grace won hands down. We’re very happy to make her our first c-suite hire." 

Earlier in her career, Frances was the head of UK and content at Isobar.  

Francis added: "As Droga5 enters a next phase of growth, I’m joining to develop an experience design offering that will see us drive innovative and meaningful human-centric design solutions for all our clients and create meaningful experiences between brands and people."

