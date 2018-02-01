Brittaney Kiefer
Droga5 London ECD Dodds departs suddenly

Droga5 London's executive creative director Rick Dodds has left the agency.

His sudden exit comes the same month as the high-profile departure of Droga5 New York’s chief creative officer Ted Royer, who left after an internal investigation in the US.

Droga5 promoted Dodds to joint ECD in London in 2016, alongside Steve Howell. The duo had moved to the UK from the US to help the agency’s revamped London office and worked under chief creative officer David Kolbusz. 

Howell is still at the agency. 

Dodds joined Droga5 New York in 2012. He previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi London. 

Bill Scott, the chief executive of Droga5 London, confirmed Dodds’ departure but declined to comment further. 

