Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Droga5 New York lands Film Craft Grand Prix for New York Times

UK picked up 32 awards tonight across craft categories at Cannes.

Droga5 New York has won the Grand Prix, three gold and five silver Lions in the Film Craft category for its New York Times work.

The campaign called out fake news and positioned the newspaper as a place for truth. The jury came to a unanimous decision and found it "easy" to award it the coveted Grand Prix, according to Film Craft jury president Rebecca Skinner, who is managing director and executive producer at Superprime in the US.

The UK was awarded for 32 pieces of work, with Droga5 London leading the category. The agency's Amazon Prime Video campaign, which included four ads about people's lives being transformed after TV binges, won two silver and two bronze Lions.

There were four silvers and three bronzes for Adam & Eve/DDB for John Lewis & Partners: two silvers and two bronze for the Christmas campaign, "The boy and the piano", and two silvers and one bronze for "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s "Viva la vulva" for Libresse, known as Bodyform in the UK, picked up one silver and one bronze.

Overall, there were 32 silvers and bronze for UK agencies in the Film Craft category.

In the US, there were 52 awards. Winning work include Nike’s "Dream crazy" by Wieden & Kennedy Portland and Nordstrom’s "An open mind is the best look" by Droga5 New York.

Digital Craft and Industry Craft

Scandinavian retailer Carlings won the Digital Craft Grand Prix for "adDRESS the future", created by Virtue Copenhagen. The brand created a fashion collection that only existed in the digital world, to raise awareness of fast fashion's harmful impact on the environment. 

In the same category, FCB Inferno won a gold Lion for its "StorySign" work for Huawei. The app was designed to help deaf children learn to read. 

The Industry Craft Grand Prix went to Nike's "Just do it HQ at the church", created by Momentum Worldwide. Nike turned a previously shuttered church in Chicago into a basketball facility for local youth. 

There were no UK winners in the category. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

How to do better with the LGBTQ+ community: Pride over Pinkwashing

Promoted

Added 16 hours ago
The transformation of outdoor in China

The transformation of outdoor in China

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Creativity is GREAT at the Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago