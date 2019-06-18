Droga5 New York lands Film Craft Grand Prix for New York Times

Droga5 New York has won the Grand Prix, three gold and five silver Lions in the Film Craft category for its New York Times work.

The campaign called out fake news and positioned the newspaper as a place for truth. The jury came to a unanimous decision and found it "easy" to award it the coveted Grand Prix, according to Film Craft jury president Rebecca Skinner, who is managing director and executive producer at Superprime in the US.

The UK was awarded for 32 pieces of work, with Droga5 London leading the category. The agency's Amazon Prime Video campaign, which included four ads about people's lives being transformed after TV binges, won two silver and two bronze Lions.

There were four silvers and three bronzes for Adam & Eve/DDB for John Lewis & Partners: two silvers and two bronze for the Christmas campaign, "The boy and the piano", and two silvers and one bronze for "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s "Viva la vulva" for Libresse, known as Bodyform in the UK, picked up one silver and one bronze.

Overall, there were 32 silvers and bronze for UK agencies in the Film Craft category.

In the US, there were 52 awards. Winning work include Nike’s "Dream crazy" by Wieden & Kennedy Portland and Nordstrom’s "An open mind is the best look" by Droga5 New York.

Digital Craft and Industry Craft

Scandinavian retailer Carlings won the Digital Craft Grand Prix for "adDRESS the future", created by Virtue Copenhagen. The brand created a fashion collection that only existed in the digital world, to raise awareness of fast fashion's harmful impact on the environment.

In the same category, FCB Inferno won a gold Lion for its "StorySign" work for Huawei. The app was designed to help deaf children learn to read.

The Industry Craft Grand Prix went to Nike's "Just do it HQ at the church", created by Momentum Worldwide. Nike turned a previously shuttered church in Chicago into a basketball facility for local youth.

There were no UK winners in the category.