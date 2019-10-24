Emmet McGonagle
Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer

Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.

Droga5: (clockwise from top left) Albu, Heymann, Cobb, Nowak, Gordon and Richter
Droga5 has named its first-ever global chief creative officer in Neil Heymann, who will be responsible for leading the agency into new markets after it was bought by Accenture Interactive earlier this year.

Heymann joined Droga5's New York office in 2009 as digital associate creative director and has worked on brands including Mailchimp, Microsoft’s Bing with Jay-Z, Toyota Mirai and Google. He became chief creative officer in May 2018.

Droga5 New York executive creative directors Felix Richter and Tim Gordon have been promoted to co-chief creative officers, taking over from Heymann.

At the same time, Alexander Nowak has been promoted to global head of art, Juliana Cobb to executive creative director and Julia Albu to head of creative integration. They were previously executive creative director, senior creative director and group account director respectively.

"There’s nothing better than seeing your best and brightest flourish from within," David Droga, founder and creative chairman of Droga5, said. "I couldn’t be happier or prouder of them all. With our London and New York offices performing so well, both recognised as Agency of the Year in their own markets in 2018 and with the support of Accenture Interactive, it’s exciting and intimidating to see if we can extend our unique offering to a few other compelling markets."

